Comelec: No overtime pay for teachers in BSKE

Comelec chair George Garcia said only employees of the commission are entitled to claim compensation for overtime work. “In as much as we would like to give, there is this joint circular which provides that only employees of an agency are entitled to claim overtime,” Garcia told reporters in a message.

The Civil Service Commission and Department of Budget and Management Joint Circular No. 2, series 2015 states that overtime pay is only given to those appointed employees, salaried civilian government employees or those authorized to render overtime pay.

“The teachers who served as electoral board members are not employees of Comelec. Moreover, the budget provided us did not provide for such an item,” he added The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) earlier called for overtime compensation to teachers who were affected by delays in the processes.

In a press conference on Wednesday, ACT Chairperson Vladimer Quetua said, “teachers stayed up for more than 24 hours” on the eve of BSKE due to delays in the provision of transportation, extensive paperwork, and long queues.

ACT reported that ther were at least 10 different areas or schools where teacher-poll workers experienced delays. Meanwhile, the Department of Education earlier assured teachers that those who rendered duty as Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs) for the polls will be provided medical and insurance assistance as needed.

