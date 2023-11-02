Comelec: No budget for teachers' OT pay in barangay elections

The joint circular showed that only employees of an agency or a government department were entitled to overtime pay. Garcia said the Comelec did not yet have the total number of those who backed out on election day but said these were just a few. Most of them were from the Bangsamoro region, he said.

The withdrawal of teachers as poll workers were among the factors for the vote delays in Lanao Del Sur. This was compounded by the delay in delivery of election paraphernalia, the reason of which was still under investigation.

“At mas naging worse pa po, merong mga reports tayong natanggap na yung mga binabanggit nating mga ilang miyembro ng, electoral board members na yan, ayaw nilang ibigay o ayaw nilang i-turnover yung mga election paraphernalia na humalili sa kanila na mga personnel ng Philippine National Police," he said.Prior to the local elections, around 3,000 other teachers already withdrew from poll duty. One of the reasons given was fear due to threats.

