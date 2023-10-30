Comelec mulls blockbuster 'early voting hours' for PWDs, vulnerable sectors in 2025

'Our early voting hours is a 'blockbuster,'' said Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia of the project in Muntinlupa City that was participated in by 51,551 senior citizens and 2,179 persons with disability (PWDs). It was also pilot tested in Naga City.The early voting hours were meant to make voting easy and convenient for senior citizens, PWDs, pregnant women and other vulnerable sectors of society.The early voting hours are from 5 a.,m.. to 7 a.m.

The Comelec, he said, has been waiting for Congress to pass the Early Voting Law, thus the commission decided instead to pilot test in and out of Metro Manila.Garcia said the Comelec in 2025 would like to see the vulnerable sectors of society, including indigenous peoples (IPs), to vote a week before the actual elections.'The elderly, PWDs, pregnant women, including the IPs, should not be lumped with regular voters to give them a better voting experience.,' the polk chief said.

