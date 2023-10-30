Comelec: Massive turnout of seniors, PWD calls for new law on special voting schedule

The massive turnout of senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) in the early voting opened for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) shows that a new law on a special voting period should be established, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Monday.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the agency is pushing for the “Early Voting Law” to allow the more vulnerable sectors to register and vote at an earlier schedule ahead of the public., makakapag-register kayo ng mas maaga. Pag nag-register ng mas maaga, alam namin kung saan kayo boboto o kung kayo ba ay boboto sa isang linggo bago mag eleksyon

The Comelec chief apologized to the seniors and PWDs who were inconvenienced by signing some documents before they were able to vote.

Garcia said senior citizens had trouble voting in emergency access polling places (EAPP) as they had to sign a waiver to allow their ballots to be brought from their precinct.Garcia said Muntinlupa had 51,515 senior voters and 2,179 PWDs. He earlier said they chose the city for the test run due to the size of its vulnerable sector.

"We we're hoping na sa unang dalawang oras na 'yan mas nauna na sila makaboboto at maayos ang pagkaboto nila," Garcia said.

