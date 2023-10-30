People cast their votes at a polling station during the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on October 30, 2023.MANILA, Philippines — The long-delayed Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections have been “generally peaceful” so far, despite incidents of violence reported in some parts of the country, the Commission on Elections said Monday.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, the citizens’ arm of Comelec, echoed this observation. Canvassing began as voting in the Barangay and SK polls concluded at 3 p.m., except for a few precincts that experienced delay. Elections are a traditionally volatile time in the Philippines, where a culture of political violence prevails. The poll body placed 365 barangays under the “red category” or the highest category for areas of concern ahead of the local elections.

A woman was also killed when a gunfight broke out after a van carrying a village captain and her supporters was stopped on a road by individuals supporting her rival in Lanao del Norte. Voting resumed in two polling precincts in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan this afternoon after a candidate’s supporters destroyed official ballot forms. According to Garcia, the Board of Election Inspectors decided to list down the names of voters and use extra ballots from neighboring precincts. “Of course, there is no perfect election. Walang election na hindi nawala ang pangalan ng mga botante. Walang eleksyon na walang nagsuntukan at nagputukan. headtopics.com

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. described Monday's polls as "crucial" in shaping the national political landscape.

