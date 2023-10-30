Comelec kicks off pilot mall voting for BSKE 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC Votes casted by mall voters will also be counted by Comelec in malls. The Board of Canvassers will also convene here for the proclamation of winners for #BSKE2023 #Halalan2023 pic.twitter.com/hQIne4Zv7LBut even before polls opened, a few residents of Barangay Horseshoe lined up as early as 6 a.m. so they can cast their votes early for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

First in line were senior citizens who wanted to make sure that they will be able to vote before the temperature outside gets hot. The Commission on Elections pushed through with mall voting to provide a more convenient way for voting especially for the vulnerable sector like senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Early mall voters from Barangay Horseshoe, Quezon City. Around 1,900 voters are expected to cast their votes in this mall according to Comelec.#BSKE2023 #Halalan2023 @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ELiQ4cSQzCMall voting will be held in 10 sites in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections including include 8 malls in Metro Manila and one each in Cebu and Legazpi City.

Mall voting follows the same process as voting in schools: voters will still have to line up before reaching their precincts and the voting itself usually takes 20 minutes since the voting process is manual for BSKE.

While mall hours were not adjusted in this particular establishment in Quezon City, the management made sure that restrooms, escalators, and elevators were already accessible to the public. Mall voting ends at 3pm, and will be followed by the counting of votes by the Electoral Board.The Commission on Elections is eyeing holding nationwide mall voting by 2025.

