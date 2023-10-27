Comelec issues show-cause orders to 19 BSKE bets in Bacolod

KATHRINA Trinio-Caña, head of the Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Bacolod, delivers a message during the send-off ceremony for security forces in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) on Friday, October 27. (Photo courtesy of BCPO)

Kathrina Trinio-Caña, city election officer, said that most of these candidates are running in the SK elections. Caña said they allegedly posted campaign materials prior to the campaign period, which is considered prohibited. The campaign period started on October 19 and will end on October 28.

This means, Caña said, that campaigning a day before or on Election Day on October 30 is not allowed. She reminded candidates that distribution of sample ballots on Election Day is prohibited but voters can bring their personal list as reference before going to the polling precincts. headtopics.com

Caña said they have not received complaints or reports for disqualification because the Comelec here has no jurisdiction as these have to be referred to the Comelec en banc in Manila. Since this city has no areas of concern, Caña is hoping that peace and order will be sustained until the proclamation of the winning candidates.She said that those who may have concerns or complaints on vote-buying may report through the Comelec’s Anti-Epal Task Force.

