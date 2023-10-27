Comelec: ID no longer required for voters who belong on the voter list

VOTERS will no longer be required to present a valid ID during the Barangay and Sangguniang Barangay Elections on Monday, October 30, 2023, if their names are already on the Election Day Computerized Voters List (EDCVL), according to the new advisory issued by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).The Comelec announced that the ID is only necessary for voters whose names could not be found in the EDCVL.To avoid confusion on election day, voters are advised to visit website precinctfinder.

When they already opened the portal, they only need to type their full name, date of birth and place of registration. The Comelec clarified that only one SK ballot will be given to youths aged 15-17 years old, while two Barangay and SK ballots for those aged 18-30 years old.Meanwhile, there is only one Barangay ballot for those 31 years old and above.

