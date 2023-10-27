Comelec holds mock elections in Iloilo

TO ENSURE a smooth and efficient election process, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Iloilo held a mock election for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) at the Iloilo Central Elementary School in Iloilo City on October 26, 2023.After the simulated election, Lawyer Rainier Layson, provincial election supervisor IV of Comelec-Iloilo and acting election officer of Comelec-Iloilo City, said the province and city of Iloilo are 'fully prepared, and we are all systems go.

The polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, if there are still voters waiting within the precinct's 30-meter radius by 3 p.m., they will be listed, allowed to vote, and called out three times for entry.If they fail to enter, they will not be permitted to vote later. After 3 p.m., electoral boards can declare 'voting closed' and proceed with the counting.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Activists hit Aboitiz, Japan’s Jera for ‘continued’ fossil gas projectsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Kawasan Falls to finally reopen October 26SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

DepEd-Leyte probes teacher over viral videoSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Sta. Fe LGU starts painting cemetery niches for 'Undas'SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Philippine Navy seeks answers on lighter charges for Indonesian smuggling arrestsSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

What is Beijing Opera?SunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕