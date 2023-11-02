Comelec eyes uploading 2023 barangay, SK election results online by November 10

SUFFRAGE. Residents of Barangay Alicia in Quezon City cast their votes for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections at the polling precinct at SM City North EDSA in Quezon City on October 30, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is eyeing to have the official results of the 2023“Around Thursday (November 9) or Friday (November 10),” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in response to Rappler’s query on Thursday, November 2.
Unlike in national elections, results of village-based polls are not immediately available on the web because the vote is fully manual, which makes the process longer than usual. Asked what factors are complicating the release of results online, Garcia added: “It’s the submission from the field. They prioritize the salaries of electoral boards.”has wrapped up in all 42,001 villages in the Philippines, and proclamation of winners has been completed except for aspirants who have pending disqualification cases with the Comelec.The winning candidates will fill in a total of 672,432 seats for the village and youth councils, and will have a term that ends in December 2025.
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: EdgeDavao | Read more ⮕
Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec officially wraps up 2023 BSKE nationwideThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot canvassing in all of the country's 42,001 barangays.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕
Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: LIST: Museums closed on November 1, 2 amid Undas 2023The National Museum of the Philippines announced that it will not be accepting visitors on November 1 and 2, which are special non-working days.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕