Comelec: Early voting option a ‘blockbuster’ among senior citizens, PWDs 

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections’ pilot implementation of the early voting scheme for vulnerable sectors turned up favorable results during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, according to the poll body’s chairperson.

The early voting option was a “blockbuster” among those cities’ constituents, Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said in an interview with ANC’s Headstart on Monday. Garcia added that based on the turnout in the two pilot locations, the early voting scheme should be implemented nationwide.

“We're hoping Congress will be able to pass an early voting law. At least one week ahead of the elections, vulnerable sectors should be allowed to vote,” the poll body’s chairperson said. The poll body tested its early voting option in this year's long-awaited BSKE in the hopes of improving the voting process for vulnerable sectors even as the Early Voting Bill remains pending in Congress. headtopics.com

