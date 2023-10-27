Comelec confirms over 100 vote-buying incidents among 2023 BSKE bets

Comelec acting spokesman John Rex Laudiangco reported yesterday that the poll body’s Kontra Bigay Facebook page received and responded to 940 messages. Its official email received and replied to 171 emails.MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has confirmed more than 100 cases of election candidates engaged in vote-buying ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, its chairperson said on Friday.

The Comelec will also suspend the proclamation of winning candidates with pending cases of vote-buying as well as premature and illegal campaigning. Garcia explained that there are two possible cases that can be filed in connection to confirmed incidents of vote-buying: one for the candidate buying votes, and another for voters willingly “selling” their vote.

“But if they speak up about vote-buying incidents, they can be excluded from the punishment and made a state witness,” Garcia said. “They should know that there are candidates who attempt to buy votes because they are not well known and not supported. Therefore we should not allow them to have their way,” Garcia said. headtopics.com

