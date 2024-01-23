Comelec concerned about 2025 election preparations due to possible plebiscite

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is concerned that its preparations for the 2025 elections would be hampered if the move to amend the Constitution through a people's initiative leads to the holding of a plebiscite. Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco on Monday said that the first to be affected is the registration of voters, which would have to be postponed if a plebiscite is held this year.

Laudiangco said Section 8 of the Voter Registration Act (Republic Act 8189) prohibits a list-up of voters 120 days before a regular election and 90 days before a special election. Under the law, 'voter registration must stop within 90 days of a duly set plebiscite pursuant to the law,' he said. The Comelec has scheduled the registration of voters for the 2025 elections from February 13 to September 30 this year





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-president top Senate bet in 2025Former president Rodrigo Duterte is the top choice for senator in the 2025 midterm elections, according to a survey conducted by Publicus Asia Inc. Over 30,000 traditional jeepneys in Metro Manila are at risk of losing their franchises by year-end.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Cha-cha to derail polls preparationThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) is concerned that its preparations for the 2025 elections would be hampered if the move to amend the Constitution through a people's initiative leads to the holding of a plebiscite.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Comelec to hold bidding for new automated election systemThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) will hold the next round of bidding for a new fully automated election system (AES) that it will use in the Jan. 8, 2025 National Local Elections (NLE).

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Former Comelec Commissioner Guanzon Indicted for Violation of Anti-Graft LawThe Office of the Ombudsman has indicted former Comelec commissioner Ma. Rowena Amelia Guanzon over complaints for violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. She is charged for prematurely disclosing confidential information during interviews with reporters from GMA Network and Rappler.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Former COMELEC Commissioner Guanzon indicted for violation of Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices ActThe Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the indictment of former Commission on Elections Commissioner Ma. Rowena Amelia Guanzon for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act. Guanzon is charged with divulging valuable information on the disqualification cases filed against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during the 2022 presidential election.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Congress allots P14-billion budget for Comelec plebiscites in 2024The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has been given a budget of P14 billion for the conduct of plebiscites in 2024, despite only requesting P2 billion. Opposition lawmaker Edcel Lagman questions the massive increase in the budget and highlights that it exceeds the funding of several government agencies.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »