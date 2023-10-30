Comelec chairman targets 75% voter turnout in BSKE

'This time, there is no reason for us not to vote as we have a long weekend vacation. Maybe most of them are already in their province for vacation, but they can also vote. And therefore, we are expecting an increase of voters this year,' Garcia said in a statement.He added that the turnout in the previous election was 70 and 71 percent in 2015 and 2019 resepectively.The Comelec chairman said his office is also hoping that the Election Law setting voting hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

While villages are the lowest-level government unit, the council posts are hotly contested because they are used by political parties to cultivate grassroots networks and build a support base for local and general elections.More than 300,000 police officers and soldiers have been deployed to secure polling stations in over 42,000 villages.Elections are a traditionally volatile time in the Philippines, which has lax gun laws and a violent political culture.

Comelec predicts 70-75 pct voter turnout for BSKE 2023The country's poll chief is expecting a 70-75 percent voter turnout in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this Monday, higher than the 71 percent turnout in 2018. Read more ⮕

Comelec warns candidates vs vote-buying on last day of BSKE campaignThe Commission on Elections issued a warning to candidates, telling them not to engage in vote-buying on the final day of campaign for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections. Read more ⮕

Comelec kicks off pilot mall voting for BSKE 2023Voting here in a Quezon City mall kicked off promptly at 7 a.m. Monday. Read more ⮕

Comelec records 2 BSKE-related arson incidents in MaguindanaoElection officers conducted ocular inspections in the two schools and stated that they could still conduct voting there. Read more ⮕

Comelec: 29 teachers in Abra quit as poll workers for BSKE 2023Twenty-nine teachers in the province of Abra have withdrawn as electoral board members ahead of the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Sunday. Read more ⮕

PPCRV gears up with over 250K nationwide volunteers for BSKE 2023The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting is getting ready with a large team of 250,000 to 300,000 across the country to actively monitor the the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday. Read more ⮕