Comelec chair George Garcia | The Source

The canvassing of votes and proclamation of winners in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections are officially over as the Commission on Elections focuses on the 2025 midterm elections.
PHILSTARNEWS: 19 killed due to village election-related violence — ComelecNineteen individuals were also injured from the start of the poll period on August 28 until the election day on October 30, Comelec spokesperson Rex Laudiangco said.
PHILSTARNEWS: Comelec warns of charges for delays in barangay, SK pollsCommission on Elections chairperson George Garcia said in a briefing that these individuals may face criminal and administrative charges.
