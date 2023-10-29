Comelec Chair: ‘Don’t mess with our business’

The barangay elections have been more historically “problematic” when it comes to peace and order compared to national and local elections, Chairman George Garcia said last Sunday.

According to Garcia, all local poll bodies in the country are closely monitoring possible vote-buying cases and incidents that “candidates may commit.”,” the Comelec chief said. Villanueva issued his statement a day before the exercise that would put 42,027 Filipinos into elected positions nationwide.

“I call on all Filipinos to pray to God for safe, honest, and successful 2023 barangay and SK elections. I call on everyone to be vigilant and not to allow any effort that will disrupt the peaceful exercise of our God-given and Constitutionally-granted right to choose the leaders in the most basic unit of our government—the barangay,” Villanueva said. headtopics.com

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez called upon all candidates to refrain from violence and uphold the essence of democracy. “We implore all candidates and their supporters to act with civility, restraint, and respect for one another. The true strength of our democracy lies in our ability to peacefully choose our local leaders,” he added.

“The security of the electoral process is essential in preventing any form of undue influence, manipulation, or discrimination,” he emphasized. In calling for peaceful and honest barangay and SK elections, the lawmaker made his proposal in SB 1058, which seeks to amend Section 21 of the SK Reform Act of 2015, or Republic Act (RA) 10742, “as no national organization for the SK was established to strengthen its vital role in nation building.” headtopics.com

