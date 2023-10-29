Comelec: Arson cause of fire in 2 Maguindanao schools

The fires that hit separate schools in Maguindanao which will be used as polling places for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were set deliberately, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chairman George Garcia said Sunday. Garcia said there were actually three separate fire incidents that happened in Mindanao on Saturday or two days before the October 30 BSKE.

“Ang naging maganda lang doon sa pangit na balitang ‘yan, ay dahil itong mga nasunog na ito, hindi po ‘yun ang lugar kung saan iho-hold ‘yung mismong pagboto. Ibig sabihin doon sa compound ng eskwelahan, nagkamali ang nagsunog. Akala siguro ‘yun ang lugar kung saan boboto ang mga kababayan natin,” Garcia added. (The only good thing about that bad news is that the areas caught in fire will not be used for voting.

