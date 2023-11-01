Comelec: All BSKE winners proclaimed

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. lauded the generally peaceful conduct of this year’s BSKE. “It is very important to be the shepherd of peers to avoid drugs. Encourage programs and be shepherds of peace,” he added.
Abalos said the Department of the Interior and Local Government is studying proposals to provide a salary for elected barangay officials. In a statement, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar congratulated the new and re-elected barangay and SK leaders as she asked them to “serve your people well.”
The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), on the other hand, reported that 3,869 people experienced medical conditions and were assisted and treated during the BSKE.
Philippines Headlines
