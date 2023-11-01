Comelec: All BSKE winners proclaimed

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. lauded the generally peaceful conduct of this year’s BSKE. “It is very important to be the shepherd of peers to avoid drugs. Encourage programs and be shepherds of peace,” he added.

Abalos said the Department of the Interior and Local Government is studying proposals to provide a salary for elected barangay officials. In a statement, Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar congratulated the new and re-elected barangay and SK leaders as she asked them to “serve your people well.”

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), on the other hand, reported that 3,869 people experienced medical conditions and were assisted and treated during the BSKE.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: Comelec: 2023 BSKE officially done, canvassing in all barangays completedThe 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) is now officially done after the Commission on Elections (Comelec) completed the canvassing of ballots in all 42,001 barangays.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Long queues, delays in canvassing force teachers to work overtime during BSKE 2023The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) said its hotlines for the BSKE were “barraged” with complaints from teachers who were kept waiting for hours at their respective polling places and canvassing sites.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Comelec: Teachers' honoraria for BSKE to be distributed until FridayThe Comelec will distribute the honoraria of teachers who served during the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) until Friday, an official said.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Comelec expects high voter turnout for BSKE in Western VisayasSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Comelec expects proclamation of all BSKE winners TuesdayAs of writing, Comelec chairperson George Garcia said over 92% of winning candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections have been proclaimed as the poll body sets a target to declare newly elected officials by Tuesday noon.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

CNN PHILIPPINES: Comelec: 294 disqualification petitions filed vs BSKE bets as of poll dayNearly 300 petitions for disqualification have been filed against candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Elections (BSKE), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Monday.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕