Comelec: Abra remains under 'yellow category'

— Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia on Sunday said Abra remains under yellow category for areas of concern, crediting the Philippine National Police (PNP) for maintaining peace and order in the province for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).Garcia said at a briefing in the province amid worries it may be raised to a higher level.

"We would like to assure each and every one of you, including the people of Abra and the entire country, the Comelec is in control. Our partners, the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, (and) the Philippine Army...we are in full control of the situation in Abra and the entire country."

Yellow category means there is a history of election-related incidents in the last polls and concerns about the possible employment of partisan armed groups. It also indicates the area had been previously declared under Comelec control. headtopics.com

Garcia flew to the province to verify reports of a massive withdrawal of candidates for the BSKE ahead of Monday's polls. On Friday, Garcia said 254 candidates pulled out of the race, while 58 teachers said they would not serve as electoral board members. He added that he wanted to clarify conflicting reports on the issue.

