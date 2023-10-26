Comelec 11, Davao police start 'Oplan Baklas'

Comelec-Davao reminds anew BSKE candidates on campaign poster areasComelec-Davao reminds candidates for the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections that campaign posters placed in prohibited areas will be removed immediately. This is part of Comelec's Operation Baklas, which will be targeting to remove illegally placed or oversized campaign posters. Read more ⮕

Transportation agencies shift to high gear as holiday season nearsThe Department of Transportation (DOTr) is set to implement 'Oplan Biyaheng Ayos' starting Friday, October 27. Read more ⮕

Umano'y 'vote-buying' sa Navotas iimbestigahan ng ComelecMalalimang imbestigasyon ang gagawin ng Comelec sa posibleng insidente ng vote-buying sa Navotas. Read more ⮕

Killings, political rivalries prompt Comelec to place Albay town under its controlThe town of Libon in Albay province will be under Comelec control until November 29 Read more ⮕

COMELEC precinct finder now up and runningThe COMELEC has introduced a groundbreaking online Precinct Finder tool, catering to the needs of Filipino voters. By simply inputting their full name, date of birth, and registration location, registered voters can effortlessly access essential details such as their precinct number and address. Read more ⮕

Comelec to halt proclamation of winning BSKE bets with pending casesSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕