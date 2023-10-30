Comedian Joey Paras passes away at 45

“To all of our family and friends, we are saddened to announce that our Tito Joey Paras passed away and joined our Creator this afternoon, October 29, 2023 at 5:40 p.m.," she said. “We need to settle his hospital bills for us to take him home. Our family is knocking at your kind and generous heart to help us raise a fund to cover his hospital bills.” “Meron na akong heart failure. My doctor advised me to rest," he said.

"Yung contraction ng heart ko, hindi na ganoon ka-powerful, so hindi na niya nasu-supply yung oxygen sa ibang parte ng katawan," he added.

Theater actor and comedian Joey Paras passes awayTheater actor and comedian Joey Paras has died after a series of heart attacks on Sunday, October 29. Read more ⮕

Actor Joey Paras dies at 45Paras' breakout role was playing the lead in the drama film 'Last Supper Number 3' Read more ⮕

