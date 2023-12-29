HEAD TOPICS

Colorado Republican Party Appeals Decision on Trump's Eligibility

The Colorado Republican Party appeals the state's supreme court decision that found former President Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency, potentially leading to a showdown at the US Supreme Court.

The Colorado Republican Party has appealed the state's supreme court decision that found former President Donald Trump ineligible for the presidency. This could potentially lead to a showdown at the US Supreme Court over the interpretation of a 155-year-old constitutional provision. The appeal extends the stay of the ruling until Jan. 4 or until the appeal to the US Supreme Court is finished. Trump has also expressed his intention to appeal the ruling to the nation's highest court.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prevents former Confederates from returning to government, has never been ruled on by the US Supreme Court

