Colmenares holds human rights speaking tour in Canada

Watch more News on iWantTFC Human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares recently toured major cities in Canada for a month-long speaking engagement.

The activist and former lawmaker spoke in a forum at the Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, where he presented a dire picture of the human rights situation back home. Despite challenges, Colmenares said he continues to hope that Filipinos will one day see a Philippines that respects human rights, and is free of poverty and corruption.Colmenares' tour was made possible through the efforts of the Philippine Studies Group at York University, as well as of the International Coalition for HUman Rights in the Philippines, Malaya Canada, Sulong UBC, and other community groups.

Students who attended the lecture, meanwhile, shared that they were inspired by the words of the former political prisoner during Martial Law. "When he talked about, we have to have trust in the Filipino people, in our community, because if we don’t have trust, then none of this means anything, and I really took that to heart," said Omar Mahamoud. headtopics.com

Jaela Villegas, vice chairperson of Bayan Canada, said: "For me, they can take away everything from us but our hope. We have to keep on going."