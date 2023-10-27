College pals 'reunite' years later at UPenn's MAPP program

After more than a decade of not seeing each other, college friends Andrea Claire Adajar and Valerie Averia-Yan were surprised to be virtually reunited in June 2022 when they both got accepted to the University of Pennsylvania’s Master of Applied Positive Psychology (MAPP) program.
UPenn is the first in the world to offer a degree in the demanding field of positive psychology, which is the scientific study of the strengths that enable humans and organizations to optimally function and flourish, requiring qualitative, analytical and quantitative skills from its students.
“Val and I shared classes during our undergraduate days but we did not get the chance to interact that much back then. It just happened that her high school best friend happens to be one of my closest friends in Ateneo too,” Adajar told ABS-CBN News. headtopics.com
Averia shared a similar reaction. “What are the chances of two women who took the same undergraduate course from Manila being accepted in a highly competitive master’s program in another continent, and at the same time? I was absolutely thrilled!” She went on to tell ABS-CBN News that they became each other’s source of strength and support which was critical to how they both survived and thrived in the rigorous program.
“Getting into the program is a gamechanger for me. At 38, I’m grateful that I followed my heart and went back to school. My parents and siblings are instrumental in making this dream happen,” Adajar said, expressing gratitude. headtopics.com
“I was barely three months here when my husband encouraged me to pursue my MAPP degree at Penn,” she shared. Averia gained experience as the training director at the Institute for Integrality and its Center for Positivity (now Integrality and Positivity, Inc.) and took charge in developing holistic training and well-being programs anchored to applied positive psychology to guide individuals and organizations towards authentic growth and happiness.
A union of fashion, power & modernityA walk through the main gallery of the De La Salle-College of St. Read more ⮕
Bombers repulse StagsThe JRU Heavy Bombers pulled all the right stops and did just enough to turn back a furious rally by the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags, 79-72, Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City. Read more ⮕
ALIAC rallies to stun UA&P in ISAA openerHost Air Link International Aviation College (ALIAC) essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win against the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) to open the 15th Inter-scholastic Athletic Association (ISAA) basketball tournament in flying colors. Read more ⮕