College coachesas CEOs:  X’s, O’s replaced by $ signs and bottom lines

Virginia coach Tony Bennett: You can’t stick your head in the sand and say, “This is exactly how it is.”His father, Dick Bennett, was a Division III coach during his formative years in the 1960s and ‘70s, and later coached at Green Bay, Wisconsin and Washington State.

The transfer portal along with name, image and likeness (NIL) legislation have turned Bennett and his brethren into defacto CEOs, businessmen as much as coaches. “You can’t stick your head in the sand and say, ‘This is exactly how it was,’” Tony Bennett said. “You adjust. You make changes. But you still hold dear and hold true to what matters to you and your program, and you find the guys that will buy into it.”College football coaches bring in upwards of 25 new players each recruiting cycle, and that makes it easier to absorb the loss of a player who decides to transfer.

Kansas, which won the title two years ago, leaned more on transfers to complement a three-man freshman class and produce a roster that , arguably the most coveted player in the portal in years, who had overtures from Kentucky, Villanova and just about everyone else. headtopics.com

“Relationships matter to me. They matter. The day is going to come when we get transactional, too,” lamented Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “I get a lot out of the relationships. And I think they get a lot out of the relationships back. And if everybody thinks that can just happen, by knowing a guy for eight months, they’re better men than me.”. “I think it’s all in how you prioritize it. For us, we recruit a pretty normal style, you know, traditional.

