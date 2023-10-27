Collect ‘new’ RPT gradually, CH urged

BUSINESSMEN and other stakeholders have requested the Cebu City Government to collect the real property tax (RPT) on a staggered basis once the tax code is updated.City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, who chairs the committee on budget and finance, said in an interview on Sugboanon Channel managed by Cebu City Hall, that most stakeholders prefer a gradual implementation of the tax code revision.

The City Council has scheduled another special committee public forum after the holiday, following two public hearings on the revised RPT held on Oct. 13 and 19.The proposed revision of Cebu City’s RPT Code is expected to lead to a substantial increase in the market value of properties in prime locations, with values rising from 200 to 3,200 percent. This change will enable the City to generate higher tax revenues.

