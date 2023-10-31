Coin toss breaks tie in SK chair race in Aurora and Zambales

“To the Agabao family who did not leave me behind when I was getting discouraged and to those who have been with me in this race, especially to my new friends, thank you for trusting me. Like my father, I will serve equally and honestly to the youth,” Agabao said in Filipino an interview.

Torre, for his part, accepted his defeat, saying, “It is just the toss coin that made the opponent win. It’s not for me this time but there is always a next time.” A similar scenario likewise happened in the SK chairperson race in Barangay San Guillermo, San Marcelino, Zambales.

SK candidates Jenelyn Dalit and Jemimah Faith Gongora agreed to resolve the deadlock with a one-time coin toss.The municipal board of canvassers facilitated the coin-flipping to break the tie of 62 votes.

Dalit thanked her supporters after emerging as the winner, and vowed to continue the programs she started in 2022. “Thank you very much to all those who supported, believed and again for giving the trust in me as SK chairperson of Barangay San Guillermo. Prayer is so powerful. To God be the glory,” she said in a mix Filipino and English in her official social media account.“Indeed, it was a good fight. I am so grateful to everyone who has supported me and trusted me from the beginning to the end. I’m not the lucky one to win, but I’m still here to support and serve the youth,” she said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.