Cocoa Price Surge to Impact Chocolate Prices as Supply Concerns Mount

The surge in cocoa prices is expected to impact chocolate prices as chocolate makers face supply shortages and higher costs. The increase in prices is due to a combination of factors including a disease affecting cocoa crops in West Africa and unfavorable weather conditions. The price of white sugar futures has also contributed to the inflation in the sweets aisle.

The supply concerns have caused cocoa prices to rise significantly, with the most-active contract in London experiencing its biggest yearly gain since 2008. The concentration of cocoa supply in just two countries, Ivory Coast and Ghana, further exacerbates the supply issues





