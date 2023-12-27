Coca-Cola Philippines Strengthens Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Coca-Cola Philippines concludes 2023 with significant progress in its commitment to environmental sustainability and enters 2024 with an increased resolve to accelerate its efforts. This year, the company continued to strengthen its initiatives to meet its World Without Waste targets and launched “May Ikabobote Pa”, a brand-led initiative aiming to inspire behavior change among consumers regarding recycling.

This includes expanding partnerships with organizations sharing a commitment to advancing a circular economy for plastic packaging. The Coca-Cola Company also unveiled its 2030 Water Security Strategy, which aims to achieve 100% circular water use across 175 facilities globally





