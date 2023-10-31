Coast Guard warns vs. ‘pro-China’ misinformation spread by Filipinos

“FACT: Exposing China’s aggression is not inciting war. By keeping our political leaders and countrymen aware of China’s violations of international law, we are safeguarding our country from political manipulation and disinformation,” Tarriela said.
The PCG-WPS spokesman said the government’s transparency efforts “are driven by our own national interest–the protection of the Philippines’ maritime rights.” Finally, he said pro-China individuals are accusing those who are critical of China of being “anti-Filipino and pro-US.”
The National Security Council (NSC) earlier said it is monitoring influencers and groups who tend to echo China’s sentiments on the West Philippine Sea. In his statement, Tarriela said the pro-China people were echoing the narrative that the South China Sea dispute was solely between the US and China, disregarding “the agency of claimant states and the importance of defending our maritime rights based on international law.”
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice said its “suggestion to use Sea of Asia for what is the West Philippine Sea” will make the case the Philippines will file against China for the degradation of maritime resources more “relevant to the international community.”
“By calling it the “Sea of Asia”, we hope to underscore the point that this sea, regardless of the territorial claims and disputes, is a shared heritage and resource for all of Asia, and by extension, the world,” Clavano said.
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that China should be held answerable for the “innumerable and immeasurable” damage it has inflicted on the Philippine environment.
