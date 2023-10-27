COA grants overtime pay claim of Senate’s janitorial contractor

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The COA Commission Proper granted the claim of Philcare Manpower Services Incorporated for compensation for unpaid overtime services it had provided to the Senate’s various offices, bureaus, committees, and service units from January 1, 2013 to December 31, 2014 and January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2017.

"Considering that Philcare's claim's is duly supported with documents and it has been acknowledged by the Senate and favorably recommended by the Cluster Director, 35 this Commission grants this petition in the total gross amount of P751,302.53 less the mandatory deductions," it added.

Philcare paid its employees their due wages but it could not collect payment from the Senate because of several factors, triggered by delays in gathering the individual Daily Time Records of the janitors who worked overtime.

On May 13, 2015, then-Senate secretary Oscar Yabes sought permission from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to charge the unbooked overtime services against the current year's appropriations but the request was denied for being unconstitutional.

