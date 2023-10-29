Co-stars, friends pay tribute to Perry

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler Bing’s on-and-off-again girlfriend Janice on Friends, wrote on Instagram that she feels “so very blessed by every creative moment” with Perry.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.

Paget Brewster, who played Kathy in Friends’ fourth season, wrote Perry would not rest in peace as “he’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there”. The Ottawa Senators ice hockey team paid tribute to Perry, who spent much of his childhood in Ottawa, Canada. During an NHL game between the Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs today, the organist at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena played the Friends theme song in tribute to Perry. headtopics.com

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry's passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.

