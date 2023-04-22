Climate Change Intensifies Ocean Waves and Storms, Warns Researcher

A Colorado State University researcher warned that we are having larger waves and stronger storms due to climate change. Professor of Geophysics and Department Head Richard Aster wrote on ScienceAlert that global warming is intensifying seasonal storms and heating our oceans excessively. The scientist warns these trends could endanger coastal communities. Moreover, raging, towering waves could thrash coastlines, damaging infrastructure and eroding the land.

Worse, they could ruin marine ecosystems and resources, leading to other societal problems. Understanding these trends could help us prepare for these scenarios. This article will discuss the recent climate change findings regarding ocean waves. Later, I will share some of global warming’s latest impacts





Summer months but wintry newsClimatelinks, a global knowledge portal on climate change and international development, could not have put it more precisely, that the Philippines is highly vulnerable to the impact of climate change, including sea level rise, increased frequency of extreme weather events like rising temperatures and extreme rainfall. We have long coastlines which host key cities and majority of the population, we depend on climate-sensitive natural resources which are increasingly running out like agriculture and forestry. Our major problem is managing climate change, its adverse consequences on our economic activities being existential.

