Climate Change Intensifies Ocean Waves and Storms, Warns Researcher

A Colorado State University researcher warned that we are having larger waves and stronger storms due to climate change. Professor of Geophysics and Department Head Richard Aster wrote on ScienceAlert that global warming is intensifying seasonal storms and heating our oceans excessively. The scientist warns these trends could endanger coastal communities. Moreover, raging, towering waves could thrash coastlines, damaging infrastructure and eroding the land.
Worse, they could ruin marine ecosystems and resources, leading to other societal problems. Understanding these trends could help us prepare for these scenarios. This article will discuss the recent climate change findings regarding ocean waves. Later, I will share some of global warming’s latest impacts
