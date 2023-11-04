Climate Activists Protest Japanese Fossil Fuel Projects During Prime Minister's Visit

A group of climate and energy justice campaigners from the Asian Peoples Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) stage a protest rally against Japanese fossil fuel projects in front of the Embassy of Japan as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida conducts his first official state visit in Manila on Friday Nov.3, 2023.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANILATIMES: WATCH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint session of CongressWATCH: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses joint session of Congress

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leads wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal MonumentJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Monument in Manila on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. National Hero Jose Rizal visited Japan in 1888. At Hibiya Park in Tokyo, a bust of Rizal and a stone marker below it were erected by the Rizal Society of Japan because the hotel where Rizal stayed eight years before his death was located near the park.

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: LIVESTREAM: Marcos meets Japan’s Kishida in MalacañangCatch livestreams of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's engagements in Malacañang here

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHILSTARNEWS: West Philippine Sea on Marcos agenda with visiting Japan PMChina’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea is expected to highlight President Marcos’ discussions today with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Malacañang said.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

CNN PHILIPPINES: Japanese PM Kishida arrives in PH for official visitJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in Manila on Friday afternoon for his two-day official visit to the country.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Japanese PM in PH on official state visitJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offers flowers during the wreath-laying ceremony at the monument of Dr. Jose Rizal in Manila on Friday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »