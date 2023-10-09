Cleveland Cavaliers Upset Denver Nuggets Despite Short-Handed Roster

The short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, 121-109, as Nikola Jokic battled foul trouble and ended the game watching from the bench. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 26 points and rookie Craig Porter Jr. added a career-high 21 to help the Cavs to a third straight victory despite the absence of star guard Donovan Mitchell and top reserve Caris LeVert.





PhilstarNews » / 🏆 1. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mitchell scores 31 points, Cavaliers beat Warriors to end 16-game series skidCLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell had 31 points and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Golden State 115-104 on Sunday night, ending a 16-game losing streak against the Warriors.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Durant leads Suns over Pistons; Cavaliers end Warriors’ masteryDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »

SGA itinakas ang Thunder sa CavaliersKumamada si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ng 34 points at naglista si rookie Chet Holmgren ng 16 markers at 13 rebounds sa 108-105 paglusot ng Oklahoma City Thunder sa Cavaliers.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Warriors nawani sa CavaliersSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »

Gilas Asiad nuggets: Brownlee amused by calls for 'statue'For his incredible performance here in the Asian Games, particularly in Gilas Pilipinas\u2019 stunning come-from-behind 77-76 victory over China in the semis, Filipino fans have gone gaga over Justin

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Gilas Asiad nuggets: No medal, all glory for Tim ConeIn the Asian Games, the Southeast Asian Games or perhaps anywhere else, coaches are not awarded any medal \u2014 of any color.\u00a0Gilas coach Tim Cone doesn\u2019t really mind, at all.\u00a0

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »