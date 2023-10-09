Cleveland Cavaliers Upset Denver Nuggets Despite Short-Handed Roster

The short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the NBA champion Denver Nuggets, 121-109, as Nikola Jokic battled foul trouble and ended the game watching from the bench. Darius Garland led Cleveland with 26 points and rookie Craig Porter Jr. added a career-high 21 to help the Cavs to a third straight victory despite the absence of star guard Donovan Mitchell and top reserve Caris LeVert.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 9. / 55,44 Read more »
SGA itinakas ang Thunder sa CavaliersKumamada si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ng 34 points at naglista si rookie Chet Holmgren ng 16 markers at 13 rebounds sa 108-105 paglusot ng Oklahoma City Thunder sa Cavaliers.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 16. / 26,25 Read more »
Gilas Asiad nuggets: Brownlee amused by calls for 'statue'For his incredible performance here in the Asian Games, particularly in Gilas Pilipinas\u2019 stunning come-from-behind 77-76 victory over China in the semis, Filipino fans have gone gaga over Justin
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Gilas Asiad nuggets: No medal, all glory for Tim ConeIn the Asian Games, the Southeast Asian Games or perhaps anywhere else, coaches are not awarded any medal \u2014 of any color.\u00a0Gilas coach Tim Cone doesn\u2019t really mind, at all.\u00a0
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »