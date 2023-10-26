Clean energy: The path toward a sustainable future

The past decade saw a remarkable progress in the development and adoption of renewable energy (RE) worldwide. The affordability, efficiency and reliability of RE technologies led to a global surge in the deployment of these projects.

A recent study conducted by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) revealed that renewable energy accounted for an unprecedented 38 percent of the world’s electricity generation in 2021. This achievement was accompanied by a record-breaking 295 gigawatts (GW) of RE capacity additions in 2022, marking a remarkable 20% increase compared to 2021. The driving forces behind this remarkable growth were the expanding contributions of solar and wind energy.

As RE technologies continue to become more cost-effective, efficient and dependable, the renewable energy sector is witnessing an array of innovative trends and developments that are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable energy future.Floating solar: An increasing number of countries are adopting floating solar panels on bodies of water, such as lakes and reservoirs. headtopics.com

Wave and tidal energy: Although wave and tidal energy technologies are still in their early stages, they hold the potential to become significant sources of renewable energy. Multiple commercial-scale projects focused on wave and tidal energy are either in progress or in the planning phases across the globe.

Microgrids: Microgrids, or localized power grids capable of operating independently from the main grid, are gaining popularity. They offer a reliable source of power to remote areas and facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the grid. headtopics.com

Smart energy grids: Smart energy grids utilize digital technologies to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the electricity grid, making it more adaptable to increased renewable energy integration and reduced energy consumption.

