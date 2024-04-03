Classes Suspended in Several Schools and Local Governments Due to Heat Conditions

Several schools and local governments have suspended classes or suspended face-to-face classes for Thursday, April 4, 2024 due to heat conditions. Region 1 Sta.

Barbara, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes from pre-school to high school (public and private) from April 2 to 5, 2024 Manaoag, Pangasinan: no face-to-face classes from pre-school to senior high school (public and private) from April 3 to 4, 2024 Region 7 Talisay, Cebu: no face-to-face classes in public schools from April 3 to 14, 2024. Classes in private schools will be at the discretion of school administration

Several cities and municipalities nationwide yesterday canceled on-site classes either in all levels or only from pre-school to senior high school due to unbearable classroom conditions brought about by extreme heat, according to the Department of Education.

Villagers evacuated, classes suspended as soldiers, rebels clash in AbraA human rights organization in the Cordillera appeals to the military to cease its airstrikes and urged both sides to protect civilians

Several DPWH 11 projects in Davao City suspended due to RROW issuesDepartment of Public Works and Highways 11 (DPWH 11) spokesperson Dean Ortiz on Friday revealed that a big percentage of DPWH projects in Davao City from 2020 to 2023 were suspended due to Road Right-Of-Way (RROW) concerns.

Several schools and local government units suspended face-to-face classes on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, due to the hot weather. The Department of Education said some schools are implementing an alternative delivery mode of learning to lessen the disruption of the weather conditions on the students.

Hundreds of Philippine schools suspend classes over heat danger

Hundreds of schools in the Philippines, including dozens in the capital Manila, suspended in-person classes on Tuesday due to dangerous levels of heat, education officials said.

