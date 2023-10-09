Classes in General Santos to Resume After Earthquake

Personnel of the Army's 73th Infantry Battalion under the 10th Infantry Division remove a large boulder from a portion of a highway in Glan town in Sarangani that fell from a hillside amid Nov. 17, 2023's tremor that jolted the province.GENERAL SANTOS CITY— Classes in all schools in tremor-stricken city General Santos shall resume on Wednesday, subject to close monitoring by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao ordered the closure of all schools in General Santos last Saturday following Friday’s strong earthquake that jolted this city and the nearby Sarangani province, damaging buildings and other structures around. “Our calamity and disaster responders remained in the field, making sure that all are well, ready to respond to any emergency,” Pacquiao said. The tremor on Friday was also felt in many other provinces and cities in Mindanao, including Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, both in the Bangsamoro region, and in Davao Occidental, Davao del Sur and in Davao City in Region 1





