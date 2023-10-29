CJ vows fast release of cleared PDLs

Chief Justice (CJ) Alexander G. Gesmundo has assured an expeditious review of appeals in criminal cases and the speedy release of judgments of acquittal to hasten the freedom of qualified prisoners from the country’s penitentiaries.

The country’s top magistrate was accompanied by Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez and Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Karl Miranda who arranged the visit. “Whether it is freedom or justice that you await, may you continue to find strength, hope, and guidance from the Divine. Keep dedicating yourselves to your studies and embracing this path of rehabilitation as preparation for your return to your families and communities,” Gesmundo said.

Gesmundo admitted that the Supreme Court is aware of the challenges the PDLs are facing, including the deficiency in facilities and space within prison facilities. Among the initiatives being undertaken are the lowering of bail for indigent persons charged with criminal offenses, expeditious release of qualified PDLs, and other programs aimed at promoting a judiciary that is more efficient, modern, and accessible to the people. headtopics.com

Ironclad commitmentDefining the News Read more ⮕

Friends in the LordDefining the News Read more ⮕

World Bread DayDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bright smilesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Skygo Christmas promo launchedDefining the News Read more ⮕

Japan eyes more PH investmentsDefining the News Read more ⮕