Civilizational

Today, Syria and Libya continue to be beset by civil wars defined along tribal and sectarian lines. Parts of Iraq remain under the sway of militias supported by neighboring Iran. The Taliban has since returned to power in Afghanistan, threatening to push this society back to the medieval period.

The Saudis and the Iranians are locked in a proxy war in Yemen. Jeddah supports the internationally recognized government while Iran arms the Houthi rebels. Over the past few days, Houthi rebels have fired several cruise missiles aimed at Israel.

Israel has conducted air attacks against several facilities used by Hezbollah, intended primarily to prevent shipment of Iranian arms into the zone. The US, responding to missile attacks on its facilities, bombed facilities in Syria and Iraq used by militant groups supported by Tehran.

The evidence subsequently established that the hospital blast, where casualty figures were grossly inflated by the Hamas, was due to a faulty rocket launch by the militants. But the diplomatic toll of misinformation has been taken.

As the horrible scenes of death and devastation in Gaza proliferate, global public opinion becomes more deeply divided. Pollsters in the US, for instance, have detected a sharp spike in both anti-Semitism and “Islamophobia” among Americans. Rival demonstrations have become more frequent and more antagonistic.

The possibility of a region-wide conflict remains on the table. The major players in the region will use the war as an opportunity to gain strategic advantages.

