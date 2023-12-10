Civilian-led convoy to West Philippine Sea canceled due to China's actions

A historic civilian-led convoy to the West Philippine Sea won’t be pushing through after all, following the “constant shadowing” of China vessels, and the China Coast Guard’s (CCG) use of water cannons against Philippine vessels during a military resupply mission to a shoal nearby, some 115 nautical miles off the coast of Palawan.





