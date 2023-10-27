City to recast Cebu Zoo as ‘Eco-Park’

THE former Cebu Zoo, which has been closed since 2016, will soon reopen as the “Cebu City Eco-Park,” housing a collection of plants and animals in the country.Mayor Michael Rama led the ceremonial groundbreaking of the menagerie in Barangay Kalunasan on Thursday morning, Oct. 26, 2023.The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) has allocated a budget of P5 million to create a “community-mixed habitat” for wildlife animals, but the amount is insufficient.

Felisario said they plan to introduce giraffes, gorillas, and other wildlife animals, which may be sourced from Palawan, Batangas, and Mindanao.TimelineAsked about the project’s timeline, Felisario was not able to provide a specific date, as he admitted it would depend on the funds and resources they can gather, both financially and in kind.“We have acquired some budget, but it’s not sufficient.

Read more:

sunstaronline »

Cebu Zoo to reopen as Cebu City Eco-ParkSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu Zoo himuong eco-parkSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Cebu City cops gear up for ‘Undas’CEBU CITY – Apart from the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) on October 30, police here are also busy preparing for the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days on November 1 and 2. Read more ⮕

2 ka dakong proyekto sa Cebu City di na matuman ning tuigaSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

JOs sa Cebu City hayan makadawat og bonusSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

Motorcycle rider, patay nang pumailalim sa dump truckNasawi ang isang motorcycle rider sa Mandaue City, Cebu matapos pumailalim sa isang dump truck. Read more ⮕