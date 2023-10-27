City to recast Cebu Zoo as ‘Eco-Park’

THE former Cebu Zoo, which has been closed since 2016, will soon reopen as the “Cebu City Eco-Park,” housing a collection of plants and animals in the country.Mayor Michael Rama led the ceremonial groundbreaking of the menagerie in Barangay Kalunasan on Thursday morning, Oct. 26, 2023.The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) has allocated a budget of P5 million to create a “community-mixed habitat” for wildlife animals, but the amount is insufficient.
Felisario said they plan to introduce giraffes, gorillas, and other wildlife animals, which may be sourced from Palawan, Batangas, and Mindanao.TimelineAsked about the project’s timeline, Felisario was not able to provide a specific date, as he admitted it would depend on the funds and resources they can gather, both financially and in kind.“We have acquired some budget, but it’s not sufficient.