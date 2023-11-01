City hall way bantay?; CSU andam pagpuli

“Ako na gitawgan ang tag-iya sa GDS, telling them nga we are willing to extend their services if dili gyud kaya sa CSU sa pagkakaron,” matod niya.Si Garcia niingon nga nagpaabot na lang siya sa tubag sa CSU bahin sa maong butang.“Basta kay dili gyud mabiyaan ang ilang mga poste because kon mabiyaan gani ang ilang mga poste kuyaw na kaayo atong mga importanteng kabtangan,” matod ni Garcia.

