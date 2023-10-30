Citicore Group, Chinese firm sign deal for supply of 700-MW solar modules

Chinese manufacturer Trina Solar signed an agreement with the Citicore Group for the supply of 700 megawatts (MW) of solar modules to help ramp up the country’s solar capacity and renewable energy targets.

Under the agreement, MCC-Citicore Construction Inc., the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm of the Citicore Group, will purchase high-power, high efficiency Vertex DE21 solar modules for Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.’s (CREC) solar plants for delivery in 2024.

The power plants form part of CREC's 1,000-MW project pipeline for the first year leading towards its goal of 5,000 MW in five years. The procurement will help build its RE capacities related to the Department of Energy's Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP).

“The procurement of PV panels from Trina Solar is part of our efforts to secure high-quality and efficient technology for our projects. This will help us move towards our goal of 1GW per year of RE capacity as per our commitment to the Filipino people,” CREC president and chief executive Oliver Tan said.

Trina Solar Asia Pacific president Todd Li and MCC-CCI president Alreetz Santander signed the supply agreement at Trina Solar's headquarters in Changzhou, China.Vertex modules are compatible with TrinaTracker's smart trackers, delivering high customer value, reliability, energy yield with a lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and lower balance of system (BOS) cost.

“This agreement marks our second collaboration with CREC. We are pleased with this opportunity to work together again and it is testament to CREC’s trust in us and our smart energy solutions. Through the successful implementation of this agreement, we look forward to strengthening our relationship with Citicore and continuing to work closely together to help the Philippines transition to renewable energy,” Li said.