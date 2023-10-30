Cisco unveils Webex AI strategy at WebexOne

Today, Cisco also announced the launch of its new Webex AI Assistant with new capabilities that will bolster productivity and accuracy for customers. The Webex AI strategy and Webex AI Assistant will be applied across the full Webex portfolio — The Webex Suite, Cisco Collaboration devices, Webex Contact Center, Webex Connect and Webex Control Hub. Customers like McLaren Racing and Team DSM are testing Webex’s new AI capabilities.

“There is a huge opportunity for AI to make collaboration more intelligent, secure, and inclusive today,” said Zaza Soriano-Nicart, Managing Director, Cisco Philippines. “Companies in the Philippines continue to grapple with the challenge of ensuring that the employee experience remains consistent, regardless of where they work.

Webex will similarly apply machine learning techniques to improve video quality using Super Resolution. It will deliver high-definition meetings with amazing video quality regardless of bandwidth conditions.The newly launched Webex AI Assistant will power a robust set of capabilities that empower people to do their best work. It will also minimize work and costs for IT, ultimately driving business value. headtopics.com

· Suggested Responses to messages for contact center agents responding to customers on digital channels. Suggestions of text are informed by context history and surrounding intelligence. · Message Summaries help people stay up to date by recapping unread messages or recapping spaces. They are customized, so a user can ask Webex AI Assistant to summarize messages from their boss in a space that contains messages from multiple people, for example.

