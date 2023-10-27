Cinemalaya 2024 opens public casting call

MANILA, Philippines – Want to see yourself on the big screen? Cinemalaya, the country’s biggest and longest-running independent film festival, is holding a grand open casting call for indie films set to be released in 2024.

The single-day audition will happen on Friday, November 3, from 9 am to 5 pm at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez in Pasay City. Registration starts at 7 am on the same day.Here are the films and their respective roles in need of actors:follows old and struggling vegetable farmer Pilo Sabado.

Read more:

rapplerdotcom »

Education, infra, health get lion’s share in 2024 BARMM budgetThe Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) regional government has proposed a PHP98.4 billion budget for 2024 with education, infrastructure, and health as among the programs getting the lion’s share. Read more ⮕

Join adiClub’s Adizero Challenge for chance to win race kits to international marathons in 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Hong Kong's leader says to create new national security law in 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

William Navarro eyes January 2024 comebackYoung NorthPort forward William Navarro is upbeat and excited as he looks forward to making his PBA comeback sometime in January next year. Read more ⮕

Remulla: PH to file environmental raps vs. China early 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕

Remulla: PH to file environmental raps vs. China early 2024Defining the News Read more ⮕