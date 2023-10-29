Christmas shopping at ‘Divi’

Nothing beats “Divi” when you’re on the hunt for gift ideas, office and school supplies, accessories, clothes, fabric, houseware, toys, cookware, and anything and everything you can imagine for a budget-friendly price!

Last Monday, I went to 168 Mall with my mom, sister Penny and son Paolo. Mom hadn’t been to Divisoria since the pandemic and was so excited to go. With Christmas just around the corner, we were all keen to check out what they had in store…literally! As expected, lots of stalls were already selling Christmas ornaments, giving the mall a festive, sparkly mood. We love going to 168 mall because it’s clean (I like they have clean, paid restrooms), airconditioned, and well-organized.

We ordered salted fish fried rice, French beans with dilis, and crispy pork spareribs with salt and pepper. I especially enjoyed the oyster cake, which was as good as the ones lovingly made by my Lola Lolita (my mom’s mom) until she passed away. Penny also bought pork siomai and a bowl of roast duck noodles she got from Wai Ying, which were so good! headtopics.com

Penny, on the other hand, was so happy to find two artificial indoor plants that she said cost a fraction of what they would have had she bought them at a “regular” mall. She was also delighted to buy half a dozen pairs of reading glasses for 20 pesos each! Mom was also busy buying an assortment of items to give as gifts for her friends, from compact mirrors and scented candles to wallets, bags, etc.

Penny and I also observed that since it’s the BER months already, there are many sidewalk vendors in Divisoria once again. Remember when Isko Moreno was Manila mayor and these sidewalks were cleared and actually used as sidewalks by pedestrians? Now it’s back to being chaotic, and I can just imagine how crowded it will be in the next few weeks leading up to the holidays. headtopics.com

