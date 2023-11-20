CHR and BJMP Sign Agreement to Review Human Rights Policies for Detainees

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) have signed an agreement to review human rights policies affecting persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), provide training for jail personnel, and decongest detention facilities.





