Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters told

Quezon City residents wait in line to file their certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday at the Amoranto Sports Complex during the first day of COC filing, which ends on September 2, 2023.

“Families with absent parents or family members working abroad face distinctive hurdles, and it is imperative that our elected leaders comprehend and address these issues effectively,” he added. “It is essential to vote for officials who would perform the functions of the state as parens patriae, acting as the parent of the nation… by choosing leaders who prioritize the welfare of these families and uphold the values of integrity, vision and dedication, and who will pave the way for a better and more progressive society,” he said.

“I call on everyone to be vigilant, and not to allow any effort that will disrupt the peaceful exercise of our God-given and constitutionally granted right to choose the leaders in the most basic unit of our government – the barangay,” Villanueva said. headtopics.com

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang...

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

Comelec records 2 BSKE-related arson incidents in MaguindanaoElection officers conducted ocular inspections in the two schools and stated that they could still conduct voting there. Read more ⮕

Voters urge BSKE candidates to prioritize healthcare, environmentFilipino voters want to see healthcare and environmental projects, such as free medicines and sewerage clean-up, in the priorities of candidates running for the barangay and youth council elections. Read more ⮕

PRO-13 activates MACs for BSKECAMP RAFAEL C. RODRIGUEZ, Butuan City – The Police Regional Office-13 activated its Media Action Center (MAC) on Saturday, October 28, in this camp to ensure the real-time release of accurate information to the media and public in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Caraga region on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕