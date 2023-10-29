Choose BSKE bets who understand your plight, voters told

Quezon City residents wait in line to file their certificates of candidacy for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections yesterday at the Amoranto Sports Complex during the first day of COC filing, which ends on September 2, 2023.
“Families with absent parents or family members working abroad face distinctive hurdles, and it is imperative that our elected leaders comprehend and address these issues effectively,” he added. “It is essential to vote for officials who would perform the functions of the state as parens patriae, acting as the parent of the nation… by choosing leaders who prioritize the welfare of these families and uphold the values of integrity, vision and dedication, and who will pave the way for a better and more progressive society,” he said.
“I call on everyone to be vigilant, and not to allow any effort that will disrupt the peaceful exercise of our God-given and constitutionally granted right to choose the leaders in the most basic unit of our government – the barangay,” Villanueva said. headtopics.com
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that having too many poll watchers is a sign of vote buying and barangay and Sangguniang...
