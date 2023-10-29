Choco Mucho's Des Cheng suffers ACL tear

The team announced this in a statement on Saturday, Oct. 28, where Cheng is expected to miss the remainder of the conference.

“After careful review of her MRI results, our doctors have diagnosed that it is an ACL tear that will require surgery and rehabilitation,” the statement read. “Management will ensure that Des is given the best possible treatment and medical care in order to get her back in fighting form.”

Cheng hurt her knee during the Flying Titans’ game last Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo against the Cignal HD Spikers where Choco Mucho won, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18.This was the second time Cheng suffered an ACL tear after also hurting her left knee in 2015. headtopics.com